- Above is a promo for Friday's WWE SmackDown episode on FOX, featuring King Baron Corbin vowing to humiliate Roman Reigns, plus an update on Daniel Bryan after he was pulled under the ring by WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt last week.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN saw RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeat WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane in singles action. Sane appeared on RAW earlier in the night, teaming with partner Asuka to defeat Charlotte Flair in a Handicap Match. Lynch did not appear on TV this week, for the second week in a row.

- This week's RAW from Nashville also saw The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar, attack Kevin Owens and beat him down. The beating began during Owens' match with Bobby Lashley, which he won by DQ due to the attack. Their segment ended with AOP dragging Owens to the back. That was the last we saw of Owens and AOP as there was no update given. As seen below, Owens took to Twitter to let everyone know he's alright.

He wrote, "Guys, I escaped."

Below is Owens' full tweet along with footage from the segment: