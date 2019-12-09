As noted earlier today, former WWE Superstar Big Cass (CaZXL) took to Twitter and threatened the life of AEW star Joey Janela.

He wrote, "Hey @janelababy. Say one more word about me and your life will end. Real talk.#HowYouDoin"

The tweet was deleted not too long after it was made.

In an update, Cass made another tweet this evening and sent a message to everyone who weighed-in.

"It's a work you morons," he wrote.

Janela responded to that tweet and wrote, "Only person youre working is yourself [clown emoji]"

Janela added in another tweet, "Don't come at me with threats then try to cover up your tracks, I would never ever work with you. I gave you the benefit of the doubt and wished you well but it turns out you're just a moron...."

There's still no clear word yet on what brought the original comments on, but Cass and Janela had an incident back in September that could have ended with Cass going to jail, if it weren't for Janela declining to press charges. These were Cass' first tweets since the incident.

Below are the related tweets and a screenshot of the deleted post:

It's a work you morons — ZXL (@TheCaZXL) December 9, 2019