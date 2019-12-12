A big Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match has been announced for the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Titles at the upcoming "Takeover: Blackpool II" event.

The match will see NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang & Mark Coffey of Gallus defend against Imperium's Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner, Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews, and the team of Zack Gibson & James Drake, the Grizzled Young Veterans.

"Takeover: Blackpool II" will air live on the WWE Network on Saturday, January 2020 from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. Below is the updated announced card:

WWE UK Title Match

Joe Coffey vs. WALTER (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT UK Women's Title

Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven vs. Kay Lee Ray (c)

Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Imperium vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. Gallus (c)