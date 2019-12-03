WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will be the second guest for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on his "Broken Skull Sessions" interview series on the WWE Network.

As seen below, Austin took to Twitter last night and thanked fans for watching the recent premiere with The Undertaker. He then teased Goldberg for the second episode.

Austin wrote, "Thanks once again to everybody who watched the debut episode of #BrokenSkullSessions w @undertaker on @WWENetwork. @WWE As for episode #2 goes...who's NEXT?!?"

Goldberg responded, "Is that a question or a statement?!? #whosnext !?!"

Austin then responded with a photo of the two and wrote, "OH HELL YEAH!!! #BrokenSkullSessions"

You can see the full exchange below. Stay tuned for the official announcement on the podcast.