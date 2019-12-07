Bobby Fulton, one half of The Fantastics with Tommy Rogers, announced yesterday night that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Fulton, 59, made his wrestling debut in 1977 and had a lengthy career that took him through promotions like Smokey Mountain Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, among other companies.

Retiring in 2018, Fulton captured numerous championship titles during his career, including the NWA United States Tag Team Championship. Last night, Fulton wrote on Facebook that this Tuesday a plan will be put together for his treatment going forward.

"Good Evening!" Fulton began. "It's Friday December 6 at 11 pm. As you know or most know, I had a very important Doctors Appointment today. The News wasn't what I wanted to hear. God My Heavenly Father has never done me wrong ever! I serve a mighty God. A risen Savior in my Lord Jesus Christ. I want no sympathy!

"I'm just informing you, that I have cancer in my throat. That's gonna be treated the game plan is being put together on this coming Tuesday. I want your continued prayers. ALL THINGS work together for good for those that loves God. That are CALLED according to his PURPOSE. No sympathy just prayers. Thanks."

We at Wrestling Inc. wish Bobby Fulton the best in his battle.