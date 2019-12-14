- The above video is the top 10 moments from last night's episode of SmackDown.

- Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt had a message to The Miz before their match at tomorrow's TLC PPV. Wyatt posted a photo of him with Maryse and Miz's daughter and wrote, "Dear Miz, I would never hurt a fly, unless it was to stop him from hurting himself. I forgive you."

- WWE gave a custom belt to Navy after their win over Army this afternoon. Below is the photo that WWE posted: