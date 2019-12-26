WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt took to Twitter this week to respond to a tweet on how actor Kevin Spacey may have been inspired by Wyatt when he recorded his "Kill Them With Kindness" video on YouTube.

Spacey, who had a controversial 2019, posted a message to his personal YouTube channel for the Christmas holiday, which you can see below. The Bang Bang podcast tweeted about how it looks like Spacey has been watching too many Wyatt vignettes.

Wyatt responded to the tweet and wrote, "Every day people (falsely) accuse me of drawing inspiration from them. I laugh, because I am the only one that knows truly. However, when someone does it to me I get so excited! [hugging face emoji] I wanted to be the first to say... I forgive you Kevin! No matter how naughty you are! Merry X-Mas!"

A random fan responded to Wyatt's tweet and wrote, "is this worse than his wrestling?"

Wyatt responded to that fan and invited them to come train in the ring or stick to video games.

"You can come train with me anytime sweetheart. But until then, stick to video games and shut the hell up. Merry Christmas...... I forgive you," Wyatt wrote back.

You can see the related tweets below, along with the video from Spacey. Do you think the video resembles promos we've seen from Wyatt? Sound off in the comments section.

Every day people (falsely) accuse me of drawing inspiration from them. I laugh, because I am the only one that knows truly. However, when someone does it to me I get so excited!??

I wanted to be the first to say... I forgive you Kevin! No matter how naughty you are!



Merry X-Mas! — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 24, 2019