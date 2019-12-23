- Above is new video of WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" unboxing his all-new Funko Pop! vinyl figure, which is available exclusively through Amazon. You can purchase the figure at a sale price by clicking here. Wyatt unboxes the figure inside the Firefly Fun House.

- WWE stock was up 0.35% today, closing at $65.18 per share. Today's high was $65.90 and the low was $64.50.

- The Miz took to Instagram today to reveal outtakes from the family Christmas photo shoot that he and Maryse just did with their daughters, Monroe and Madison.

He wrote, "As much as all of us smiling looking at the camera is supposed to be the perfect picture. These pictures are perfect to me. It displays exactly what it's like to do photos with your family....absolute MAYHEM. I love these pictures. They are perfect. Monroe is such a character. [heart emoji] #MyFamily #3DaysTillChristmas"

You can see the full IG post below and use the arrows to scroll through the photos: