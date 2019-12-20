The final WWE SmackDown episode of 2019 will feature a big Triple Threat to determine the Royal Rumble opponent for WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

WWE has announced that next Tuesday's SmackDown from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit will be headlined by a Triple Threat with Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Baron Corbin. The winner will go on to challenge The Fiend for the title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's SmackDown and the Universal Title chase.