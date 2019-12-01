Impact star Brian Cage posted a photo with Kenny Omega on Twitter and teased fans. He asked, "Who you got? Where do you want to see it? Why and how soon?"

Fans called the dream match Terminator vs. Terminator. Omega even replied to the photo with a GIF from Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Brian Cage and AAA Mega Championship Kenny Omega were both recently at Lucha Libre AAA's Triplemania Regia.

During the event, Omega successfully defended the AAA Mega Championship against Dragon Lee. Cage teamed with Puma King against Taurus and Villano III Jr, Bandito and Flamita, and El Hijo Del Vikingo and Aramis.

