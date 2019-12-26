- As seen above, WWE NXT Superstar Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Monteasy (Swerve City) have released the lyric video for their new "I'm The Man" single. Scott defeated Jack Gallagher on this week's NXT Christmas episode.

- Speaking of this week's NXT Christmas episode, Bronson Reed took to Twitter after his loss to Dominik Dijakovic and looked back at how he had just one cent in his bank account.

Reed wrote, "This time last year I had one cent in the bank. This year on Christmas day I wrestled live on tv. Spent the holidays with my beautiful wife in NYC. A LOT can change in a year. Always follow your dreams, work hard, treat people nicely, I like to think the universe responds well!"

