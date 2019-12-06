Carmella recently spoke with The Fayetteville Observer to promote tonight's WWE SmackDown. Regarding her future in the ring, the former Women's Champion said she's not sure when she wants to retire, and she's not ready to slow down any time soon. She was asked how long she thinks she will continue to wrestle.

"That's a great question. I have no idea," Carmella said. "There's no cap. Right now I'm 32 years old, and I'm having a blast. I don't know what the future holds, but I want to continue to be a part of this women's revolution and make history. Right now is the best time to be a lady wrestler, especially in the WWE. We're just taking over. I'm not ready to slow down anytime soon."

The interviewer asked what she meant when she said it's a good time to be a lady wrestler. Carmella talked about the women's revolution, and said she couldn't be more proud of the WWE women.

"Yes, we're in the middle of a women's revolution," Carmella said. "The women are making history left and right. I was lucky enough to be the very first woman in a ladder match for the money in the bank contract for the women and that was a historical moment and I'm so grateful that my name will always go down in history for that. But you know, the women are main eventing now, and that wasn't something that was ever heard of before for the women. We're just breaking barriers, and I couldn't be more proud of our women."

Carmella was also asked about her goals beyond pro wrestling. She said she's focused on getting the SmackDown Women's Title back, but she's also interested in being a role model for younger girls.

"Right now I'm really just focused on getting the SmackDown championship back," Carmella said. "But beyond wrestling, I'm really trying to use my voice and platform to spread a message to young girls that they can do whatever it is they want to do. Nowadays there's so much negativity with social media and everyone's physical image. I'm trying to help little girls know that, whatever it is they want to do they can do it. If you're getting bullied or you're getting made fun of for the way you look or anything like that, you can't listen to what those people say, you have to believe in yourself and know that anything you can put your mind to, you can make happen. It's all about believing in yourself and being true to who you are."