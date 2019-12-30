Charlotte Flair is now official for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match that takes place next month.

Flair announced on tonight's RAW that she will be 1 of 30 competitors that compete in the match to earn a women's title shot of their choice, at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

It's been reported that the 30-Woman Rumble Match and the 30-Man Rumble Match will feature 10 WWE NXT Superstars, 10 RAW Superstars, and 10 SmackDown Superstars, but that has not been confirmed.

Below is the updated Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, 29 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Stay tuned for updates on the card.