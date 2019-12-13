WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green is not happy about fans mentioning her fiance while she wrestles.

Green, who is engaged to be married to WWE RAW Superstar Zack Ryder, took to Twitter this afternoon and expressed frustration over how fans tweet about Zack, call out his name and even chant his name while she's in the ring. Apparently she started tweeting after a fan mentioned Ryder in a tweet that was later deleted.

She wrote, "Pricks like you are the reason women with successful partners have to work 10x harder to prove themselves. Google me. I didn't see Zack Ryder winning the impact title for me. I didn't see Zack Ryder wrestling Penta for me. Didn't see him breaking bones instead of me. BOY BYE."

She wrote in another tweet, "I don't think people understand how disrespectful it is to undermine my hard work. Tweeting about my partner, calling out his name or chant while I'm wrestling, etc... is doing just that. I've said this before but clearly it needs to be said again - stop!"

Green added in the last tweet, "I love my man. I'm proud of him and proud to be with him, but our careers are separate. I've built my name by myself with my own blood, sweat and tears. Any success I achieve will be because of ME."

After the rant, Green posted a new Instagram photo of the happy couple at the Disney Christmas Party. You can see that photo along with her related tweets below:

