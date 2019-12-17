WWE creative team member Chris DeJoseph has returned to work for the company, according to PWInsider. DeJoseph was backstage at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view, but was not at Monday's RAW.

As noted earlier this month, DeJoseph left Major League Wrestling just one month after being hired to work as their Co-Executive Producer. He left MLW to return to work for WWE, who he was in talks with before taking the job with MLW.

DeJoseph previously worked for WWE from 2004 - 2010, leaving as a Senior Writer/Producer. He made occasional TV appearances as Big Dick Johnson.

DeJoseph also worked for Lucha Underground as a Co-Executive Producer of the series. He's also worked for a few reality TV shows, including CBS' Big Brother and FOX's Hotel Paradise.

There's no word yet on which brand DeJoseph will be working for, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.