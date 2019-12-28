Earlier this week, Hiroshi Tanahashi spoke to Tokyo Sports about his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 14 match (full card here) against AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on January 5. While this match is a non-title bout, Tanahashi felt if he did win, and Jericho wanted a rematch, the title should be added to the mix.

NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton provided an English translation of Tanahashi's thoughts:

"He's a champion right?" Tanahashi questioned. "All I'm saying is if I beat him and he comes back asking for a rematch, then I think it's reasonable to tell him to put the belt up. If that happened it would break down a door."

In the video below, Jericho has since responded and has agreed if Tanahashi wins, he'll give the challenger a rematch for the AEW Championship.

"What you don't know is I speak and read perfect Japanese and I read what you said about the Tokyo Dome," Jericho began. "You said if you can beat me that you would enter the forbidding portal and request a title shot for the AEW Championship. I thought it's a great idea. So, 'Le Champion' asked the Chairman of the Board, the owner of AEW, Tony Khan, if it was okay to grant your request, and he said 'yes.' So, if you can beat me in the Tokyo Dome, I will give you a championship match for the AEW Title."

Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4 at 3 am ET (pre-show starts one hour prior) and Night 2 at 1 am ET (pre-show starts one hour prior). We'll also have live coverage of NJPW New Year Dash on January 6, beginning at 4:30 am ET. All three shows are available on FITE for $49.99, as well as on NJPW World.