- Above, NJPW's English broadcast team: Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino, Rocky Romero, and Chris Charlton reviewed the year in NJPW. The group also did a preview of January's Wrestle Kingdom 14.

- Cody Rhodes announced a Road to Jacksonville will premiere tonight at 7 pm ET to preview Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming. Here is the current lineup for the show:

* Taz makes a special appearance

* MJF appears

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros

* AEW Women's Champion Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Jon Moxley - AEW World Champion Chris Jericho feud continues

* Jon Moxley vs. Trent

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

- As noted, Jon Moxley will face Trent on Wednesday, and Trent's tag partner, Chuck Taylor gave his honest opinion of what's going to happen.

"Oh man, he's going to kill you," Taylor wrote. Trent responded with, "the f---."