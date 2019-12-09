WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk took to Twitter today and commented on WWE as it appears he is catching up on material for his return to the show on Tuesday at 11pm ET on FS1.

Punk first asked fans if a Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles match was any good.

He wrote, "I gotta watch a @FinnBalor V @AJStylesOrg match for a segment we are doing on @WWEonFOX tomorrow. Is it any good? [emoji face with monacle]"

Punk then commented on the "too sweet" gesture that Styles, Balor and The OC do, which originated with 2020 WWE Hall of Famers the nWo. He also poked fun at how wrestlers, mainly new champions and call-ups or signings, take backstage photos with Triple H.

He wrote, "I don't get the 'too sweet' thing. Rasslin cosplay. Side bar, does everyone just take pics with @TripleH now?"

Punk continued and seemed amazed at the pro wrestling world in 2019.

He added, "Man. What a different world. I'm basically unfrozen caveman lawyer. Your world frightens and confuses me. #rasslin"

Punk also GIF responded to a WWE On FOX tweet welcoming him back to the show, and saying host Renee Young will take care of him. You can see the related tweets below:

I don't get the "too sweet" thing. Rasslin cosplay. Side bar, does everyone just take pics with @TripleH now? December 9, 2019