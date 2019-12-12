- The WWE On FOX YouTube account uploaded the video above from WWE Backstage of CM Punk discussing Seth Rollins aligning with AOP and turning heel on RAW this past Monday night. Punk said that he's going to take the "wait and see" approach, but he doesn't want to see a rehash of The Shield or Rollins' pairing with J&J Security, noting that he doesn't "want to see the same things over and over again." Punk also admitted that Rollins is better suited as a heel.

"They've always want Seth to be entertaining, and this to me is one of those cases where [Rollins] is just not good at being a good guy," Punk said. "So do what you're good at, be the bad guy. The ironic thing is that now everybody's going to cheer him."

- Through this Saturday at WWEShop.com, you can save 50% off t-shirts, 25% off select championship titles and an extra 30% off almost everything else! There is no promo code needed, just use this link. The promotion ends this Saturday, December 14th at 11:59 pm PT.

- As previously reported, Kraken Spiced Rum and WWE have a sweepstakes where fans can win an all-expense paid trip to Wrestlemania for two. The promotion ends this Friday, you can register for your chance to win by clicking here.

- Just a reminder that tickets for WWE events during WrestleMania week go on sale this Friday at noon ET at Ticketmaster, as well as the Quest Ticket Office at Amalie Arena. In addition to WrestleMania, fans can purchase tickets for the other events that weekend at the Amalie Arena, including Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT TakeOver and the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Pre-sale tickets are available now with code DOTCOM. WrestleMania takes place at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

- According to Ticket IQ, primary tickets for WrestleMania 36 are available at Ticketmaster starting at $100, but similar seats are available on the secondary market from $68. Floor Seats are extremely limited on the primary market, but additional options exist on the secondary market from $559.