CM Punk will not be appearing on WWE Backstage tonight, for the second week in a row.

A fan tweeted Punk and asked him if he will be on this week, adding that Seth Rollins will be there. Punk responded with a "hard pass" and said he's 90% sure he will be back in his analyst role next Tuesday night.

He wrote, "Nah. Hard pass. Next week though! (90% sure next week)"

There was some speculation on the Punk - Rollins tension continuing this week, but that won't be happening. There was more disappointment last week when it was confirmed that Punk wouldn't be appearing with Triple H as the featured guest. FOX made it clear that Punk would not be appearing every week when they announced Punk's role on the show a few weeks back.

WWE Backstage airs on FS1 at 11pm ET each Tuesday night. As noted, tonight's show will also feature actor and WWE friend Stephen Amell in the "Promo School" segment. There's no official word yet on when Punk will be returning, but we will keep you updated on next week's possible appearance.

You can see Punk's tweet below: