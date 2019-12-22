AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes revealed on Twitter that he's allowing WWE to use the name of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

A fan on Twitter wrote, "I know if I worked for a company that paid for my training, made me rich, allowed me to meet my wife and then allowed me and my wife to both quit even though I had a contract I'd be pissed to. Right @CodyRhodes? They sound absolutely terrible."

Cody responded and revealed that he just gave WWE the rights to use Dusty's name for the tournament.

Cody wrote, "?? If you follow this account, than I'm sure you've seen how complimentary to WWE I am and often. I literally just gave them rights to use my dads name for their tag tournie."

As noted, the fourth Dusty Classic will air on WWE NXT in 2020. The teams and full details will be announced during the January 1 NXT episode on the USA Network.

You can see Cody's full tweet below: