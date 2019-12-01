Tonight's WWE Starrcade event made AEW star Cody Rhodes comment on his father, Dusty Rhodes' lasting legacy.

Cody tweeted, "Wondered why I was having such an introspective day. Then I saw Starrcade was happening. Gone from this Earth but undeniably Dad has had such a positive influence on pro-wrestling the last few years. It's wonderful. He believed in making moments that lasted. Live forever Dream!"

Starrcade was created in 1983 by Dusty. In 2017, WWE brought it back after a 17-year hiatus.

Wondered why I was having such an introspective day. Then I saw Starrcade was happening



Gone from this Earth but undeniably Dad has had such a positive influence on pro-wrestling the last few years



It's wonderful. He believed in making moments that lasted. Live forever Dream!?? — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 1, 2019



