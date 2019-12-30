Cody Rhodes will have Arn Anderson as his "on-screen personal advisor" going forward, according to Sports Illustrated. Anderson will also be a Head Coach in 2020 for the promotion.

The two have some recent history together, dating back to AEW All Out in August when Cody defeated Shawn Spears. Spears was cornered by Tully Blanchard in that match, who got involved multiple times during the bout.

Anderson had seen enough and came down to help Cody out, delivering a spinebuster to Spears in the middle of the ring. Anderson and Blanchard were longtime tag partners (and fellow Four Horsemen), so it's likely we'll see them run into one another again at some point.

On this Wednesday's Dynamite: Homecoming in Jacksonville, Cody will take on Darby Allin in a rematch and Anderson will be in Cody's corner. Allin and Cody went to a time-limit draw at AEW Fyter Fest in June. As seen below, Cody released a statement about Anderson's new role.

"2019 was the most successful year I've had in pro-wrestling," said Cody, EVP of AEW. "Beyond the superfluous financial, it's been incredibly rewarding on a spiritual level to be able to engage so many fans with a like-minded place in their hearts for the sport.

"That said, one of my greatest fears came true as I lost the opportunity to wrestle for the World Championship again. But, on the other side of that fear is freedom to chase every other accolade outside of that title. I still want to collect all the accolades I can and dominate the singles division. That's why I'm bringing in Arn Anderson as my personal advisor and head coach. He has been in business with my family for over three decades. Having a been a wrestler through so many different generations of talent, he understands what ingredients it takes to look beyond the horizon and produce the best content and results."