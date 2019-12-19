Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes has been confirmed for the AEW Dynamite episode on New Year's Day.

The first Dynamite episode of 2020 will take place on January 1 from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. This will be the Anniversary Edition of the show.

Cody and Allin previously fought to a time limit draw at AEW Fyter Fest back in June. Allin offered to help Cody with The Butcher and The Blade, if Cody granted him the rematch. That's what led to the match being confirmed for Jacksonville.

As noted, the New Year's edition of Dynamite will also feature Kris Statlander vs. AEW Women's Champion Riho with the title on the line. Statlander defeated Britt Baker on this week's show to become the new #1 contender to Riho.

There will be no new Dynamite next Wednesday due to the Christmas holiday. TNT will air their annual marathon of the "A Christmas Story" movie.

As seen below, Cody and Allin took to Twitter to comment on their rematch.

"Odd pairing, but immensely enjoyed tagging together," Cody wrote. "Looking forward to our rematch against one another January 1st. Homecoming"

Allin wrote, "January 1st. Cody vs. Darby 2. @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #ImWithAEW"

Stay tuned for updates on the January 1 Dynamite episode.