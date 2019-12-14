Colt Cabana finished up his most recent run with Ring of Honor on last night's Final Battle PPV, according to POST Wrestling.

The promotion has known since September that Cabana wouldn't be returning. F4WOnline reported the two sides never had an official contract, but rather a handshake deal. It's unknown which side decided to part ways.

Since returning in April of 2016, Cabana had moved into more of a commentary role in his latest, and third, run with the company. At last night's PPV, Alex Shelley came out during the pre-show and challenged Cabana to a match as the two had never met in the ring before. Cabana accepted and later lost to Shelley via pinfall.

At 39-years old, Cabana is the current NWA National Champion and will face Ricky Starks and Aron Stevens at tonight's NWA Into the Fire PPV. Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of that event, beginning at 6:05 pm ET. He's expected to be at the TV tapings on Sunday and Monday, as well.

Lead ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni wrote to Cabana, "Hey @ColtCabana - thanks for riding the Happy Bus with me for the last 3 years. You taught me a lot and helped me spread my wings. More to say, but I'll text it to you or tell you next time you take the 'flight' from Newark to Allentown. I know how you hate social media PDA!"

"We're a good team bud! I'll see ya sooner than later," Cabana responded.