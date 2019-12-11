Dakota Kai suffered a laceration and needed staples to close the wound after the big suplex through a table from Mia Yim on tonight's WWE NXT episode.

Tonight's show saw Kai defeat Yim in a hard-fought singles match. After the match, they brawled to the production area and Yim put Kai through a table with a side suplex, from up high on a second level in the NXT Arena. Above is video from the match and the post-match bump.

As seen in the tweet below, NXT promised an update on Kai in Thursday's NXT Injury Report. Stay tuned for updates on her condition.