- The WWE 24 special on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will air on the USA Network next Wednesday after WWE NXT goes off the air at 10pm. This is the documentary that originally premiered on the WWE Network back in May. As noted, the "Takeover: Brooklyn" WWE 24 special from 2015 aired after last night's NXT TV episode on USA. Above is the trailer for the Becky doc.

- As noted, Dakota Kai needed staples to close a wound after taking the big table bump from Mia Yim after their match on last night's NXT TV episode. PWInsider reports that Kai needed 8 staples in her head. Word is that Kai will still be working the weekend NXT live events.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was reportedly in attendance for last night's NXT tapings. As seen below, he tweeted after the show and wrote, "That was something special! @WWENXT"