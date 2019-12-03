Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai has been announced for Wednesday's WWE NXT episode.
As noted, Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain was previously announced for this week's NXT episode on the USA Network.
Below is WWE's announcement on Ripley vs. Kai:
Rhea Ripley looks for payback against Dakota Kai tomorrow night on NXT
Dakota Kai shocked the NXT Universe at NXT TakeOver: WarGames when she betrayed her best friend Tegan Nox and walked out on Team Ripley during the first-ever Women's WarGames Match.
Tomorrow night on NXT, the turncoat will have to come face-to-face with the captain of the team she left high and dry: Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare stopped Kai's brutal attack on Candice LeRae last week with a big boot that knocked a steel chair out of Kai's clutches.
Will Kai's new attitude make a difference, or will Ripley stomp out Kai? Find out tomorrow night on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!