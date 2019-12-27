Daniel Bryan is the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

WWE has officially announced that Bryan will get his title shot from The Fiend at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

This will be a rematch from the 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which saw The Fiend retain the title over Bryan in singles action. That match ended with Wyatt getting the pin after forcing Bryan to pass out while in the Mandible Claw submission.

Bryan became the new #1 contender by winning a Triple Threat main event on tonight's SmackDown from Detroit, the final blue brand show of the year, over King Baron Corbin and The Miz, who he submitted. The Triple Threat originally opened the show but Corbin ran away early on and retreated after Roman Reigns came out to attack for revenge. WWE then announced that Bryan would face Miz in a singles match as Corbin refused to participate. The storyline saw Corbin only agree to participate after Reigns was asked to leave the Little Caesars Arena by officials. Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match to help Corbin, but Reigns made the save. The show went to commercial and the announcers noted that Corbin and Reigns had left the ringside area to brawl throughout the building. Bryan and Miz finished the match without Corbin and Bryan got the win with the LeBell Lock.

WWE has already officially announced Bryan vs. The Fiend for the Rumble pay-per-view, but Corbin missing out on the finish of the #1 contender's match leaves an opening for WWE to throw another challenge at Bryan before he makes it to the Rumble. It's possible, but not confirmed, that Corbin ends up getting another chance at earning the title shot, possibly with an upcoming singles match against Bryan or something like that.

Bryan vs. The Fiend is the only non-Rumble match confirmed for the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view as of this writing. WWE has also confirmed a 30-Man Rumble Match and a 30-Woman Rumble Match for the big event, and it's rumored, but not confirmed, that each match will feature 10 Superstars from WWE NXT, 10 from RAW, and 10 from SmackDown. You can click here to read our latest backstage news report on plans for the 2020 Rumble event.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Stay tuned for updates.