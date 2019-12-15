Daniel Cormier spoke to BT Sport about the latest happenings between himself and the WWE. Cormier was not only offered a spot to work on WWE Backstage on FS1, but WWE wanted to bring him to help hype WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

"I've talked with the WWE on a number of occasions, they want to work together," Cormier said. "I almost came to the press conference for Brock [Lesnar] vs. Cain [Velasquez] to play the role of a fight builder. Unfortunately, my scheduled didn't work.

"I got an offer to work that new show, WWE Backstage on [FS1]. Obviously, it didn't work with the new relationship with [UFC and] ESPN. But we are constantly trying to get me involved in the product. As a big time fan of the WWE, nothing makes me happier. I've got some great opportunities, man. I'm lucky. I've got some things outside of the octagon that's gonna carry me for a long time."

While a fight against Lesnar never ended up taking place, Cormier, 40, faced Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 in August, losing the UFC Heavyweight Title to Miocic. Cormier later said he wanted to have one final fight and have it be against Miocic, which would be the third between the two fighters.

Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, had this to say about Cormier, "It's easy to garner publicity calling out the top box office attraction. @dc_mma can't hang w/

@BrockLesnar in the #Brocktagon nor a @WWE ring, and he can't hang with me on the mic. MAYBE he could TRY to hang with Brock on the mic and me in the ring … MAYBE!!!"

You can check out Cormier's comments in the video below.