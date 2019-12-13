Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw The Revival defeat Shorty G and Mustafa Ali in tag team action.

The hot social media topic coming out of the match was how Dash Wilder tripped and fell during The Revival's entrance. You can see video of the slip in the tweet below.

Injured WWE Superstar Xavier Woods of The New Day re-tweeted the video and wrote, "HAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAJAJAJAJAHA"

Dash responded to the jokes from fans and wrote, "Ok everyone, that's enough."

AEW Executive Vice President Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks then responded to Dash's tweet and poked fun at the "#FTR" hashtag that The Revival had been using.

Matt wrote, "Fall The Revival."

Dash and Scott Dawson are set to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Big E in a Ladder Match at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view.

You can see the related tweets below: