Dash Wilder of The Revival is already back in action for WWE.

The dark match before tonight's SmackDown from the Little Caesars Area in Detroit, MI saw The Revival's Wilder and Scott Dawson defeat Kalisto and Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party. The Revival won the match with a Shatter Machine to kick off the final blue brand TV event of the year and the decade.

Our correspondent in Detroit noted that Wilder showed no signs of an injury, and that The Revival were very over with the crowd.

Wilder was medically cleared to compete on tonight's SmackDown after missing Thursday's WWE live event from Cincinnati, Ohio. As noted, The Revival announced before the match in Cincinnati that Wilder was unable to compete because his "jingle bells" were hurt. Wilder did watch from ringside in street clothes, but Curtis Axel replaced him for the Triple That that saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retain over Lucha House Party and Dawson & Axel. It was reported today, via F4Wonline.com, that Dash was held off the live event due to a precautionary measure, and that he was expected to be cleared before SmackDown, and he was. There's still no confirmation on what led to WWE's concern over Dash, but he hadn't wrestled since last Friday's Miracle on 34th Street Fight loss to Heavy Machinery on last Friday's SmackDown.

Stay tuned for updates on The Revival's status on SmackDown. Below are a few fan photos from tonight's pre-show dark match: