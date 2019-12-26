As seen above, TMZ Sports recently caught up with former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette, who promoted his upcoming bookings with Joey Ryan's Bar Wrestling promotion on December 31 and January 1 in Baldwin Park and Los Angeles, California.

Arquette, who said he's ready for 2020 because of how bad his 2019 was, also revealed how he joked with Batista backstage at WrestleMania, about how bad The Animal's tattoos are. Arquette also took a friendly shot at the infamous chest tattoo that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has.

"Oh yeah, he deserves it," Arquette said of Batista's 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction. "He's amazing. Although I did make fun of him at WrestleMania. I said, 'You have worst tattoos than me!'

"But his tattoo game is getting better, I see he's got some new work going. I'm just ribbing him anyway. That's almost as bad as Brock Lesnar!"