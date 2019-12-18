WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page took to Twitter today to announce that he and wife Brenda Nair are getting divorced.

Page noted that he and Brenda have been separated for three months before today's announcement. He said they are parting as friends.

"After considerable thought, much reflection, and mixed emotions, I am sorry to announce that several months ago Brenda and I decided to separate, and after a three month separation we have filed for divorce. While we both love each other, we recognize that we are two strong-willed people who will be happier if we part. As painful as divorce is, we are thankful that no infidelity or other love interests were involved in our decision and we are parting as friends. I want to thank all of you in advance for your support as we move into the next phase of our lives and I ask that you respect our privacy and keep us in your thoughts and prayers," Page wrote in his full statement.

DDP and Brenda were married back on July 25, 2015 in Cancun. Page was married to former WCW star Kimberly Page before that, from 1991 until 2005.

Page captioned the tweet with, "To our Family, Friends and Fans; it is with deep love and respect for you all that we put out this announcement. We ask that you keep our family in your thoughts, and respect our privacy during this time. We will not be making any other statements regarding this matter. DDP"

