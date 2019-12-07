When Dustin Rhodes signed on with AEW, he did it as more than just a favor to his brother Cody. Rhodes is also lending his 30 years of experience to AEW and he talked about his non-wrestling role in an interview with Sportskeeda.

"Here in AEW, I look forward to going to work every single week because I coach the girls, me and Brandi and Kia [Awesome Kong] and Kenny Omega. I hold this training session every Wednesday with the girls," revealed Rhodes. "I'm a backstage producer and coaching for promos, teaching these kids how to talk on camera and to get them comfortable with a camera in their face because some of them have never had the television experience. So, it's a learning experience for them and also I had to have a little patience with them because this is their first time doing it and I love to teach so I consider AEW and these kids, they are kind of my kids, man. I love them.

"And to see them shine, to see and get better, to see them progress in our company, AEW, it's great, it's a great feeling for me. I think they like me, I love being there, I love to help and I also have to still say relevant myself - with my character, Dustin Rhodes, coming back full-circle to where it used to be, just a little bit different and giving it my last full attention here for the next few years as far as Dustin Rhodes is concerned in a wrestling ring."

Rhodes made it clear that he's not just a coach as he also can still go in the ring and looks forward to showing that off in the future.

"I'm not done. I've got a few years left and I'm looking forward to it but what I really like doing is teaching these kids, man, because they are a sponge, man. They soak it up and they love it, and they're all very passionate and hungry about this AEW venture that we are on, man," said Rhodes. "We're knocking it out of the park every single week. We're doing some amazing, compelling compelling TV and it's fun to watch."

Asa fledgling promotion, AEW is tasked with creating new stars that are different than the ones plucked from other companies. Rhodes was asked who AEW's next big star will be.

"I like a lot of people. I like just about everybody. We have such a good group of kids, but I mean, if you're looking around in our locker room in All Elite, you've got... Oh, man, a new up-and-comer, who not a lot of people know and they are starting to get to know now is MJF. He is really something special on the mic, and we haven't seen too much of his ring ability yet but he's good. He's really good. I like his style," said Rhodes.

"Unfortunately he stabbed my brother in the back so I take that kind of personal when you're messing with family. But as far as him being something special and big in this business, I think he's going to be."

Rhodes mentioned people messing with his family and that's the current storyline he's a part of. The Inner Circle has set its sights on Cody and others and Rhodes revealed that they have his undivided focus at the moment.

"Right now, I'm focused on The Inner Circle and what Jake Hager did to my arm and Sammy [Guevara]. And it will all end with me getting revenge on Jake," promised Rhodes.

"I've been out, sidelined, for a few weeks. Now I'm feeling better and I'm going to go bop some people on the head with a cast. I'm going to Bob Orton some fools!"