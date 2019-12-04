Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Digital Spy and had nothing but positive things to say about AEW. He was asked his thoughts on the trend and identity of what AEW is in its infancy.

"They're obviously extremely successful. I think that they've probably outperformed almost everybody's expectations, in terms of the success on television," Bischoff said. "Clearly there's success on the live event side of the business, and they've created a [big] buzz. They've got a great foundation of support that they've built up from social media and YouTube, and all the work that they've all been doing on the independent scene.

"Obviously, not Chris Jericho, he was in WWE, but the rest of the talent there have done a great job building equity in themselves and creating their own brands within the independent scene, and I think that's [why] they've been able to bring a lot of those fans over to TNT network. So, nothing but great things to say about them, I think they're doing a great job, and I wish them the best. But, it's early. You know, they've only been around for a year, so let's have this conversation a year from now and see how it goes."

Bischoff was also asked if he would accept a job with AEW, if offered.

"You know, I don't know. I still like the wrestling business," he said. "I still have an interest in it and an affection for it. I think I'm pretty good at it. If the right situation came along, and by right, I mean a situation where I felt – specifically after my recent stint with WWE – the chemistry has to be there. Chemistry is 90% of it. If you're working with a team where you all have the same goals, you may see things differently, and you may have different approaches at things, but if it's a constructive, positive kind of approach and you really enjoy the people you are working with, then yeah, it would be a lot of fun."

Bischoff recently left WWE after being hired back in the summer to work as the SmackDown Executive Director. He was asked what caused the departure and if he would ever consider going back to WWE.

"You know, I don't want to get into it too much, I think, dare to say that WWE is an amazingly successful company, and they have their own processes, and their own way of doing things, and managing Creative, and I just don't think I fit into that environment," he said.

Bischoff was also asked about CM Punk returning to pro wrestling TV on WWE Backstage, and if he thinks the gig could lead to Punk wrestling at WrestleMania.

"Well, let's deal with his return to broadcast," Bischoff said. "I think it's a great opportunity for him, it's a great opportunity for anybody, and I think the fact that CM Punk was able to, you know, he chose to walk away from WWE, he had a dream or goal of competing in the UFC, says a lot for him. That was a big leap off a tall building, but he did it because he wanted to give that a try. You gotta admire somebody like that. I do. As far as where it could lead, who knows? I mean, come on, it's the wrestling business for crying out loud [laughs]! Nobody knows for sure."