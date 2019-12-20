The world of Major League Wrestling never stops, as evidenced by the recent news of Killer Kross making his MLW debut in February. That is not the only surprise, as the promotion announced the MLW debut of Erick Stevens.

Stevens is set to debut on January 11 in Dallas, Texas for the companies MLW: Zero Hour event inside the NYTEX Sports Centre.

"Erick Stevens is a beast, I look forward to his presence in MLW starting in January," said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer via a press release. "Stevens instantly changes the complexion of 2-3 divisions in MLW."

The 37-year-old is a former FIP Florida Heritage, Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion. He worked for Ring of Honor before retiring in 2010. Stevens ended up making a return to the squared circle this year, appearing for IPW and Beyond Wrestling.

In a tweet prior to the news, Bauer admired Stevens' agility and ground game, comparing him to "Dr. Death" Steve Williams. His opponent has not been announced yet.