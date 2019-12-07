EVOLVE 141 took place last night in Livonia, Michigan with WWE UK Champion WALTER defeating Timothy Thatcher in the main event. NXT's Reina Gonzalez also defeated Shotzi Blackheart by disqualification after Blackheart hit Gonzalez with the cowbell on Gonzalez's bull rope.

Below are the full results:

* Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Grey (Number One Contender Match for EVOLVE Tag Team Titles)

* Brendan Vink defeated Colby Corino.

* Harlem Bravado defeated J-Rock

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart by Disqualification

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox and Leon Ruff defeated Matt Sydal and Andrew Everett

* Curt Stallion defeated Anthony Greene (Extreme Rules Match)

* Natalia Markova defeated Camron Branae

* Joey Gacy, Eddie Kingston and Sean Maluta defeated Babatunde, Arturo Ruas, and Anthony Gutierrez

* EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs defeated JD Drake

* WWE UK Champion WALTER defeated Timothy Thatcher (Non-Title Match)