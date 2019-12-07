EVOLVE 142 took place tonight in Chicago, Illinois at Logan Square Auditorium with WWE UK Champion WALTER defeating Evolve Champion Josh Briggs in the main event. Also, tonight Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett became the new EVOLVE Tag Team Champions.

Below are the full results:

* Jake St. Patrick defeated Project Monix

* Elayna Black defeated Blair Onyx

* Kevin Lee Davidson defeated Dan The Dad

* Jake Lander and Gnarls Garvin defeated Joey O'Riley and Jordan Perry to win the Zero 1 USA Tag Team Titles

* Colby Corino defeated Sean Maluta

* Eddie Kingston defeated Anthony Gutierrez

* Joe Gacy defeated Andrew Everett

* Anthony Greene and Harlem Bravado defeated Josh Briggs and Babatunde by Disqualification

* Brendan Vink defeated Adrian Alanis

* Arturo Ruas defeated Timothy Thatcher

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart (No Disqualification Match)

* Curt Stallion defeated Matt Sydal

* Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett defeated AR Fox and Leon Ruff to become the new EVOLVE Tag Team Champions

* WWE UK Champion WALTER defeated EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs (Non-Title Match)