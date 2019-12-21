It looks like WWE NXT Superstar Fandango is currently out of action once again.

Fandango took to Instagram today and posted a photo of his arm in a sling. He indicated that he just underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow.

"My dreams of pitching in the @mlb are kinda over.... #tommyjohn #nipple," he wrote.

It was noted in the December 12 NXT Injury Report that Fandango may have suffered a dislocated elbow as he and Tyler Breeze defeated The Singh Brothers on the December 11 NXT episode on the USA Network. It was also noted that he was sent to the Emergency Room for imaging, but there were no further updates at that time.

WWE has not announced an update to the NXT Injury Report, but Fandango's latest Instagram post indicates that he is out of action again. He just spent a year on the shelf with a left labrum tear in his shoulder, and returned to action on July 31, making the save for Breeze in NXT and reuniting the Breezango tag team on the black & yellow roster.

Fandango hasn't wrestled a match since the win over The Singh Brothers, while Breeze has worked singles matches at recent NXT live events.

Stay tuned for updates on Fandango's status. You can see his full IG post below: