Finn Balor vs. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole is now official for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network. The title will be on the line.

Tonight's NXT show saw Balor win a Triple Threat main event over Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee to become the new #1 contender to Cole.

As noted, WWE previously announced Rhea Ripley vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler for next week's episode, which will be the final new episode until January 8, 2020.