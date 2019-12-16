Finn Balor vs. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole will open Wednesday's big NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE also just announced that the match will be presented commercial-free on the USA Network. The announcement was made by Cathy Kelley in the video seen above.

As noted, Wednesday's show will also feature Rhea Ripley vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler with the title on the line. This will be the final live NXT episode until January 8, 2020 as the brand is taking a few weeks off for the holidays.

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT episode and TV plans for the holidays.