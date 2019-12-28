It was announced today by NXT UK star Flash Morgan Webster that he and NXT UK star "Wild Boar" Mike Hitchman will be purchasing Pro Wrestling Chaos in February.

Pro Wrestling Chaos is a wrestling promotion based in Bristol, England. In 2018, Nick Aldis had defended the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Big Grizzly. Back in 2016, the ROH and Impact World titles were also defended at a Chaos event.

In his statement, Flash Morgan Webster explained, "Tonight we officially announced that we'll be purchasing Pro Wrestling Chaos in February 2020. This is our way of saying thank you to Dave, Nick, Rob, and Chaos fans for believing in us. We want to continue to give these loyal fans a promotion to call home while ensuring young British wrestlers still have a platform that has been crucial in our development so they can learn, grow, and flourish."

"Wild Boar" Mike Hitchman retweeted Webster's statement and wrote, "We Are Chaos."

Below you can read Flash Morgan Webster's statement and Mike Hitchman's comment:

