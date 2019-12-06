UFC president Dana White has always kept his eye on the boxing world. Now, he appears closer than ever to landing one of the biggest stars to ever compete in the sport.

White, making an appearance on The Jim Rome Show recently, stated that Mayweather and the UFC are in talks for a 2020 bout featuring the former world champion. Mayweather last competed in 2017 when he defeated Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

Earlier this year, White was in attendance for a Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Clippers game when Mayweather came and sat down right next to him. The encounter was not planned, but both sides took advantage of the impromptu meeting.

"We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court," White said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "We shook hands. We have a deal. If things play out the way that Floyd and I think they will, I will probably sit down with Al Haymon in March and get a deal on paper."

White said there is still plenty to be laid out, but targeted October or November for the appearance. He added "we could be doing something fun" in regards to it being a boxing match or MMA fight inside the Octagon.