Since winning the UFC lightweight title in 2016, Conor McGregor has competed just once inside the Octagon. However, with his first bout in 2020 booked, "Notorious" is looking to make the coming year an active and busy one.

According to Ariel Helwani, McGregor is targeting three fights in the coming 12 months. In 2017, McGregor did face Floyd Mayweather, but that was in a boxing ring. He returned late last year and lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"He hasn't done that in over three years as well (compete three times), so it's a pretty lofty goal but he believes that when he is active, then he's not getting distracted, he's not getting in trouble, he's very focused," Helwani said. "People are telling me right now that they haven't seen him this focus in a very long time. We hear this a lot in the fight game, but he's going to sleep early, he's waking up early. He wants to prove to everyone that things he's shot that they are wrong."

McGregor fought three times in both 2016 and '15, going 5-1 over that span. He scored victories over Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt, Jose Aldo for the unified featherweight title, Chad Mendes for the interim featherweight championship, Nate Diaz and Dennis Siver during that run.

Helwani added that McGregor is looking to face either Jorge Masvidal or Diaz in the middle of 2020 at welterweight before moving back to lightweight and taking on Nurmagomedov again at the end of the year. His bout with Donald Cerrone will come at 170 pounds and take place at UFC 246 on January 18 from Las Vegas.