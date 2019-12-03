As seen above, this week's WWE RAW saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders win another squash match over two enhancement talents, billed as Mark Sterling and Mitchell Lyons.

Sterling was played by indie wrestler "Smart" Mark Sterling, who also works as a producer for Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins' Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. Sterling trained at the Create A Pro wrestling school owned by Hawkins and WWE Producer Pat Buck.

Sterling took to Twitter and commented on the RAW debut, tagging Ryder, Hawkins and Buck.

He wrote, "I don't even know what to say to be honest. This meant a lot to me. Thanks to everyone that reached out with support already. Thanks to everyone that helped me get there. @CreateAPro @majorwfpod @buckneverstops @TheCurtHawkins @ZackRyder"

Ryder and Hawkins tweeted a backstage photo with Sterling from their podcast account. They wrote, "Very proud of our @majorwfpod producer, @SilverIntuition, for wrestling tonight on #Raw! #Scratchthatfigureitch #SilverBalls"

Lyons was reportedly played by new indie wrestler "Mama's Boy" Jake Tucker, who appeared on WWE programming back in 2014 as the winner of the "Show Us Your Superstar" contest with Totino's Bold. Tucker recently graduated the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy owned by Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard. As seen below, Tucker apparently still uses the same robe from his "Show Us Your Superstar" promo.

Below you can see the related tweets on Sterling, along with a few posts on Tucker's wrestling journey: