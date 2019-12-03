As seen above, this week's WWE RAW saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders win another squash match over two enhancement talents, billed as Mark Sterling and Mitchell Lyons.
Sterling was played by indie wrestler "Smart" Mark Sterling, who also works as a producer for Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins' Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. Sterling trained at the Create A Pro wrestling school owned by Hawkins and WWE Producer Pat Buck.
Sterling took to Twitter and commented on the RAW debut, tagging Ryder, Hawkins and Buck.
He wrote, "I don't even know what to say to be honest. This meant a lot to me. Thanks to everyone that reached out with support already. Thanks to everyone that helped me get there. @CreateAPro @majorwfpod @buckneverstops @TheCurtHawkins @ZackRyder"
Ryder and Hawkins tweeted a backstage photo with Sterling from their podcast account. They wrote, "Very proud of our @majorwfpod producer, @SilverIntuition, for wrestling tonight on #Raw! #Scratchthatfigureitch #SilverBalls"
Lyons was reportedly played by new indie wrestler "Mama's Boy" Jake Tucker, who appeared on WWE programming back in 2014 as the winner of the "Show Us Your Superstar" contest with Totino's Bold. Tucker recently graduated the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy owned by Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard. As seen below, Tucker apparently still uses the same robe from his "Show Us Your Superstar" promo.
Below you can see the related tweets on Sterling, along with a few posts on Tucker's wrestling journey:
In honor of the delicious snack that gave an 18 year old boy a chance to live out his WWE dream 5 years ago: I'd like to make a few BOLD (like @totinos Bold) predictions for how the next few years of my life play out now that I graduated from the #1 wrestling school on the planet @jpwrestlingacademy 1) By 2024, WWE will sign Mamas Boy to a 10 year deal and I will buy Mama a mansion in Turks and Caicos on the same day. 2) By 2025, @totinos will become my official sponsor and put my face on every pizza box. I will be reunited with my pizza roll friends who will escort me to the ring for each match. 3) By 2034, at WrestleMania 50, I'll be in the main event against @johncena where I'll lose after my pizza roll friends turn on me because they caught me eating a Hot Pocket. As Mama Tucker always said, "If you can dream it, you can do it." So, this Mama's Boy is gonna keep dreaming and training at the @jpwrestlingacademy BIG thank you to Dr. Tom and Kane for all the knowledge you have passed on over the past 12 weeks. Lastly, best of luck to all my classmates. I had a blast training and hangin with y'all. #WWE #jacobsprichardwrestlingacademy #AEW #MamasBoy #JPWA
Very proud of our @majorwfpod producer, @SilverIntuition, for wrestling tonight on #Raw! #Scratchthatfigureitch #SilverBalls pic.twitter.com/RwBkAC90WE— The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) December 3, 2019
I don't even know what to say to be honest. This meant a lot to me.— Smart Mark Sterling (@SilverIntuition) December 3, 2019
Thanks to everyone that reached out with support already. Thanks to everyone that helped me get there. @CreateAPro @majorwfpod @buckneverstops @TheCurtHawkins @ZackRyder pic.twitter.com/MTGc4uEBMu