Former WWE Star and Road Agent, Rene Goulet, passed away at the age of 86 in May, according to the Cauliflower Alley Club. The family had kept his passing private until yesterday.

Born in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, Goulet began his wrestling career in 1957 and spent much of his time in AWA and WWE. Goulet wrestled regularly until 1986, retiring in 1987. He then became a road agent for WWE until 1997. Fans may remember him as one of the backstage officials who would often come out to break up fights when things got out of hand with the wrestlers.

Goulet won a number of tag titles in his career, including the WWWF World Tag Team Championship with Karl Gotch. He also won NJPW's MSG Tag League (now known as the World Tag League) with Andre the Giant in 1981. Although it was only Ric Flair's second match, Goulet is in the history books as the first wrestler to defeat Flair.

Wrestling Inc. sends their condolences to the family and friends of Rene Goulet.