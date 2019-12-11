- AEW has launched a Discord server at this link. Luchasaurus will be chatting with fans on the AEW Discord following tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

- AEW announced this week that they will return to the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2), which takes place from February 28 to March 1, 2020 at McCormick Place. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman noted on our WINCLY podcast yesterday that he has heard some talk of AEW holding an event on February 29, 2020 at the Wintrust Arena in conjunction with C2E2. It was speculated by Hausman that the event would be a BR Live show, similar to Fyter Fest, and not one of AEW's big four pay-per-views.

- Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero is backstage at AEW Dynamite tonight. It's not known if she will appear on camera, or if she is just visiting. You can check out a photo of Guerrero backstage below: