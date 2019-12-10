- As noted, WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Bill Goldberg will sit down for a chat on the second episode of Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions" interview series, which premieres on the WWE Network this Sunday after the TLC pay-per-view goes off the air. Above is a new trailer for the episode.

- King Baron Corbin has been announced for tonight's WWE Backstage episode at 11pm ET on FS1. As noted, tonight's show will see rapper Offset appear for the "Promo School" segment while analyst CM Punk returns to the panel.

- Former WWE Superstar JTG of Cryme Tyme turns 35 years old today.

As seen below, JTG took to Twitter on his birthday and announced a new app, Earsaye. The app, available now on Google Play and the App Store, allows users to send audio memes to their friends. The video ends with JTG receiving a special birthday meme from Shad Gaspard, through the new Earsaye app.

JTG's pitch includes a taunt at The Young Bucks, asking the AEW Executive Vice Presidents why they continue to ignore Cryme Tyme. JTG believes that the pro wrestling world needs a Young Bucks vs. Cryme Tyme match.