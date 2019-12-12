Former WWE, WCW and TNA star Shannon Moore took to Twitter today and commented on making the decision to live clean & sober.

"Two years ago I made a decision that would change the course of my life," Moore wrote. "I made a decision to live a clean and sober spiritually driven life. I chose to take on a responsibility to show others that are struggling with Alcoholism and Drug Addiction that through my Experience,Strength and Hope that we can live a life of purpose. Today God has given me the greatest life I have ever imagined with the greatest people on the planet surrounding me and pushing me not only to be the best man I can be,but also pull others up with me. God has blessed me and I'm grateful for all you that show me love."

Moore last appeared for WWE in August 2008, but recently worked at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as a guest coach. He has been active on the indies and overseas since leaving WWE.

You can see Moore's full tweet below: